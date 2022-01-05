AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of AFB opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $723,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

