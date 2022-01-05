AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.
Shares of AFB opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $15.58.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.