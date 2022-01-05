Aberdeen New Dawn Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ABD opened at GBX 318.23 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 1 year low of GBX 302 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 369 ($4.97).

Get Aberdeen New Dawn alerts:

About Aberdeen New Dawn

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.