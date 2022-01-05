Aberdeen New Dawn Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:ABD opened at GBX 318.23 ($4.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Aberdeen New Dawn has a 1 year low of GBX 302 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 369 ($4.97).
About Aberdeen New Dawn
