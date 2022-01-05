Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $760.46 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Rally has a market cap of $760.46 million and $5.79 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00061606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.41 or 0.08133948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.11 or 0.99676135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,842,885 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

