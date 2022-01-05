Zcash Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $141.67 or 0.00320243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $249.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00140365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00090703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 13,459,369 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

