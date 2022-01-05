Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $46.68 million and $26,186.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.41 or 0.00475616 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

