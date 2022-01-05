Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SINGY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 25,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

