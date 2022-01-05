Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.51 and last traded at C$17.58, with a volume of 636244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$178.70 million. Analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

