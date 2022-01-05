Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.55

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 44302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

