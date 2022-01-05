iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.29

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.29 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 2598091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

