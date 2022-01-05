Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:DO1D) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.50

Downing FOUR VCT plc (LON:DO1D) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DO1D opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.90. Downing FOUR VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

About Downing FOUR VCT

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

