Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 395 ($5.32) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.