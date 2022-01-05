Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 395 ($5.32) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($4.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 365.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.33 million and a P/E ratio of -23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
