Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

