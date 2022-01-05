Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intellicheck by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

In other Intellicheck news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 million, a P/E ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 1.75. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.