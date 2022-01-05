Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 2,114,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,132. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.77.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

