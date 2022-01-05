Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.