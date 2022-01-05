Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

