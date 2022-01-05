Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PLYM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 13,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,087,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

