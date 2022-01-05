Reviewing Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|NexPoint Residential Trust
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NexPoint Residential Trust
|$204.80 million
|10.05
|$44.02 million
|($0.79)
|-103.16
NexPoint Residential Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NexPoint Residential Trust
|-9.42%
|-4.84%
|-1.05%
Summary
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.