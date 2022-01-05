Maxim Group Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$209.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Maxim Group from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSPOF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

WSP Global stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average is $129.87.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

