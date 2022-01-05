AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of ANAB traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 11,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.65 million, a P/E ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,586 shares of company stock worth $3,642,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

