Blank Wallet 24-Hour Volume Tops $751,368.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $751,368.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00061606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.41 or 0.08133948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.11 or 0.99676135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007621 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.