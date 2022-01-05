2,037 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.