Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

