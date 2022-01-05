Marcum Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,194,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 74,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

