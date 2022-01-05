Marcum Wealth LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 149.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $343.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

