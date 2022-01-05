Marcum Wealth LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $587.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $374.97 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

