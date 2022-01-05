Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

ACET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,687. The firm has a market cap of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

