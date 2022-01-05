First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

AG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

AG traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 333,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,381 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

