Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $502.54 million and approximately $52.25 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 607,820,745 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

