JOE Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $265.64 million and $23.23 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00061606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.41 or 0.08133948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.11 or 0.99676135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007621 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 160,088,777 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

