Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 55,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXBR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,279. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

