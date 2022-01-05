Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Up 37.4% in December

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 110,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.18.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

