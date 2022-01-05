HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.27. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 230 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last three months. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

