Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $430.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.40 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $283.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $520.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

