Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $78.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

