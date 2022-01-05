Marcum Wealth LLC Has $386,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $344.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $346.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

