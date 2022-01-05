Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

