iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 681,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $138,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 116.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

