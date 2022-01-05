$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $22.61 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.