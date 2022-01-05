Davis R M Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

