Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $149.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

