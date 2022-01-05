Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average of $218.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

