Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 916,358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,583,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,370 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 110.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PXD opened at $191.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.98 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

