Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.02

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 12166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Domo by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

