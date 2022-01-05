Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.50.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus upped their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $18.23 on Wednesday, reaching $313.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.29 and its 200-day moving average is $419.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac has a 52 week low of $223.00 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

