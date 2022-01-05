Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. Craig Hallum downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ZIX stock remained flat at $$8.49 on Wednesday. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $481.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in ZIX by 113.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

