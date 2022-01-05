Portion 1-Day Volume Tops $3,201.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $3,201.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Portion has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,900,932 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

