Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Down to $107.00

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.00, but opened at $103.51. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 10,923 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531 over the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.