Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.72. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 2,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

