Sparkle Loyalty 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $13,007.44 and $1.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

